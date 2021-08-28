Horizon Protocol Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $10.15 million and $525,765.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.