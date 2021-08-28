Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

