Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

HBM stock opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.11 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -3.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

