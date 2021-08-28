HUNT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.83 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

