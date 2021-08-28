Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOILF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,548. Hunter Technology has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.
