Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $48,818.42

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $48,818.42 or 1.00400630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $4.60 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

