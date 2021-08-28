HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $550.61

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550.61 ($7.19) and traded as low as GBX 534 ($6.98). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 542 ($7.08), with a volume of 13,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -29.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 550.61.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

