Hyman Charles D Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 818.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

