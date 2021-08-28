Hyman Charles D Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 398,332 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

