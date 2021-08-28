Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. 10,036,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,821,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

