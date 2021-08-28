IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

IMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

