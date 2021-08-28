IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

Several analysts recently commented on IMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.37. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.82 and a 12 month high of C$5.83.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

