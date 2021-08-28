iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 623.7% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITHUF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 2,557,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

