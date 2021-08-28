Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.18 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. Icade has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

