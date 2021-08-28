IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $43.38. 2,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 177,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDT by 5,774.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

