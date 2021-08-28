Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

