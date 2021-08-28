Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Invests $207,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTTR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 96,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

