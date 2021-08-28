Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

