IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the July 29th total of 1,175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.2 days.

Shares of IGGGF traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.94. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955. IGG has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get IGG alerts:

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.