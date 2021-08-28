Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 61,038 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 409.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,038 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

