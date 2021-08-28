Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $203.82 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

