Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,568 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $175.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.