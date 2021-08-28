Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Immatics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 63,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $758.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

