Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 666,559 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 666,559 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.29% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $152,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.92. 1,290,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

