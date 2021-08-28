Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $256,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.02. 375,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

