Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 270,628 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,628 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $184,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,827,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.