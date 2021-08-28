Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 37,761 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $88,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

LNN traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $167.40. 60,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $91.41 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

