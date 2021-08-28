Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 53,475 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,475 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.65% of IQVIA worth $303,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

