Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$12.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

