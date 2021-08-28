Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $$12.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
