IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

