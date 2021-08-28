IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $464.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.