IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 691 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

