IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

