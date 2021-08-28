IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.