IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $382.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.07. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

