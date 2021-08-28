IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

