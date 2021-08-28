Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.17. Inhibrx shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 756 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

