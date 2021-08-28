Insider Buying: Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Purchases $316,800.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $13.59 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.