Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Buys £30,850 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Wendy Mayall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,850 ($40,305.72).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.72. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

