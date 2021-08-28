Insider Buying: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO Buys 10,406 Shares of Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,078.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VYNT opened at $2.70 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 753,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

