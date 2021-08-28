Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68.

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total value of $24,881.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $658.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $615.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 388.7% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.