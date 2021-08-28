Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $694,742.02 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00.

PLAN opened at $62.10 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.