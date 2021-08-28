Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $92,678.04 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BBY stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

