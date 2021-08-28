Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells $247,650.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $847.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

