Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $171.58 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

