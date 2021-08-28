Insider Selling: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells 7,050 Shares of Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

