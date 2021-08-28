Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CACI International stock opened at $257.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CACI International by 88,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CACI International by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

