Insider Selling: Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $214,715.36 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

CGEM stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

