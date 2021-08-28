Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $235,980.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $235,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00.

On Monday, June 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $238,050.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.64.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

