Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Sells $127,670.00 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.65 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,569,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,704,143 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.
