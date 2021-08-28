Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Sells $127,670.00 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.65 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMKR. Cowen began coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,569,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,704,143 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 1,569,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.